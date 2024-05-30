Sepio Capital LP Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

