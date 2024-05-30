Shirley Shek Li Yap Buys 3,200 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE BOW opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

