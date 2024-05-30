Shirley Shek Li Yap Buys 3,200 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bowhead Specialty Price Performance
NYSE BOW opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $26.88.
About Bowhead Specialty
