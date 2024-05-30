Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declines By 34.2%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 398,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alerus Financial from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ALRS opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $370.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 155.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4,147.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

