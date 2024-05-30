Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Drops By 32.9%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 173,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Anghami Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGH opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. Anghami has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Get Anghami alerts:

Anghami Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.