Short Interest in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rises By 25.3%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annexon by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

