Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Rises By 1,242.9%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 1,242.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Down 2.6 %
UREKF opened at 0.07 on Thursday. Eureka Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.03 and a 1-year high of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.10.
About Eureka Lithium
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Lithium
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.