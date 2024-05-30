Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 888.9%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 888.9% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

