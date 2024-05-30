Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Grows By 800.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HROWM stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

