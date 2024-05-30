Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Grows By 581.0%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 581.0% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 317,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 176,418 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,367,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 516.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 106,760 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJV stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $33.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

