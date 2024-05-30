Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Rises By 955.6%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 955.6% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Bank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SGBLY opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Standard Bank Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

