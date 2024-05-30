Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Grows By 1,715.8%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 1,715.8% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WM Technology Price Performance
Shares of MAPSW stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
WM Technology Company Profile
