Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 25,046 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 325.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.