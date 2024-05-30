Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 905,046 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 221,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair lowered Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.75 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $246.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.89 million. Snap One had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

