SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.86

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 156742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 204,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 588,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 105,450 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

