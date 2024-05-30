Stanton K. Rideout Sells 5,094 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $18,847.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,709.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:HYMC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hycroft Mining at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

