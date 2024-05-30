Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.97 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.190 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of SSYS opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $614.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

