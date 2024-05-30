Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 8.9%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 835,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,217,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 22.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 206.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

