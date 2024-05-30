Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) EVP Brian A. Hand Purchases 2,000 Shares

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) EVP Brian A. Hand purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Sunoco

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.