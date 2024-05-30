Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 994.2% in May

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 994.2% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6294 per share. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

(Get Free Report)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.