Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 1,393.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

