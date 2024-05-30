Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sassine Ghazi Sells 10,294 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Synopsys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $580.21 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.08 and its 200 day moving average is $548.86.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
