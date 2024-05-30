Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 1,239 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $580.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

