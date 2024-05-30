T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.71

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.71 and last traded at $167.42, with a volume of 1240647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

The firm has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,014,200 shares of company stock worth $1,143,263,181 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

