Taha Kass-Hout Sells 3,300 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,208,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after purchasing an additional 399,961 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

