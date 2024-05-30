Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,620,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $159.68 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

