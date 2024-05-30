Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,405 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 96,109 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

