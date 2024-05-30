Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Trading Up 4.9%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 808,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,470,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $824.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

