Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Tate & Lyle Price Performance
Shares of TATYY opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.
About Tate & Lyle
