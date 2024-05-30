TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 79.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after buying an additional 197,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

TRP stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

