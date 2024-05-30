Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 119,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

