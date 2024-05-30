Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $20.46. Telephone and Data Systems shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 377,639 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 135,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,123,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

