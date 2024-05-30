Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 949 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Down 1.0 %

TENB opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.