Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 1,303.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Terumo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRUMY opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Terumo has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Get Terumo alerts:

About Terumo

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.