The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after buying an additional 77,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after purchasing an additional 536,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

ALL stock opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.15 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

