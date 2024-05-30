The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$63.51 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.09.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.74.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

