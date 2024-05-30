The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.19. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

