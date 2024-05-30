The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,931 shares of company stock valued at $11,848,533. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.