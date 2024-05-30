The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Amy B. Lane Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TJX Companies Price Performance
TJX opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 232.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 167,703 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 189,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
