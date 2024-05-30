The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Amy B. Lane Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $101.46 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 232.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 167,703 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 189,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

