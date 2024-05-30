Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Paul Raymond Baay Sells 239,500 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$131,725.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TXP opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$126.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 38.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

