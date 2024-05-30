Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Thomas Valentine Sells 135,000 Shares of Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Valentine sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$74,250.00.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of TXP stock opened at C$0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.53.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 38.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

