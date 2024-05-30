Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,064.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,543.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$66.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$53.45 and a 1 year high of C$74.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.34. The firm has a market cap of C$23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.