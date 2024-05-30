TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLSI opened at $7.50 on Thursday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of TriSalus Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

