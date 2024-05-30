TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.14. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.94.
TWC Enterprises Company Profile
