TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$428.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.14. TWC Enterprises has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.94.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

TWC Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.