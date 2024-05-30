Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after acquiring an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.