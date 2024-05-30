U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

