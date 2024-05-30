UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

UiPath Trading Down 2.5 %

PATH opened at $18.29 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UiPath by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in UiPath by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

