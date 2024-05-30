UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating restated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

PATH opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. UiPath has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

