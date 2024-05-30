United Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

United Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBOH opened at $18.80 on Thursday. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.