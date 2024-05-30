United Services Automobile Association Acquires 5,302 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

