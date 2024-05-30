United Services Automobile Association Buys 1,870 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 419,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of TPX stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile



Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.



